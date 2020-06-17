Hood River has dismissed a reserve officer after learning of comments he made on Facebook indicating support for using violence against Black Lives Matters protesters.
Brent Goe, a volunteer with the Hood River Police Department, had responded to a post in late May by Keisha Elaine Hilton of Hood River regarding a recent protest connected to the death of George Floyd. Hilton’s post stated, “I would have shot them all.”
Goe responded, “I think that is what is going to have to start happening.”
Chief of Police Neal Holste stated on June 10 that following an investigation, Goe “is no longer a volunteer with the department.” Goe had served as a reserve since 2014. It is not clear the location of the demonstration referred to by Hilton. Goe has since deleted the comments and has disabled his Facebook page, and Hilton took them off her page.
Holste’s statement read, “On June 1 (the department) was made aware of a social media comment made by Hood River Reserve Officer Brent Goe. Goe did not participate in patrol functions while an internal investigation into this matter was being conducted.
“The investigation found the comment made by Goe does not align with the Hood River Police Department’s core values, mission statement and is a violation of department policy,” Holste said.
Goe, a 2010 graduate of Hood River Valley High School, did not respond to requests for comment, but he called himself “not a violent fueling person” in a Facebook Messenger exchange with a Hood River woman.
Hilton did not respond to a request for comment. Hilton’s Facebook page no longer carries the interaction, but does contain a variety of posts and feeds supportive of police and critical of protests, including a feed questioning presence of a folded U.S. flag at the funeral of George Floyd.
The matter was brought to the attention of the police department. The resident provided screen shots of Goe’s exchange with Hilton, as well as messages between Goe and her regarding his statement, dated June 1.
“I was stunned, horrified and so very saddened by your comment on FB (Facebook) about shooting protesters,” she wrote, “It is just not okay, Officer Goe. That comment is inconsistent with your oath.
“You deleted (the comments) but their damage lives on,” she wrote. “People read that and say, ‘See, even this police officer thinks we should shoot them.' What you say matters. For me personally, your words caused fear. People I love will be at the protest for George Floyd today. Are you on duty today? Is my family safe with you on duty?” The woman stated that she and her family have been harassed because of her sexual identity.
“I am not a racist. I was not raised around racism. I understand how my words are misunderstood. But I hope you can believe I am not a bad person or police officer,” Goe wrote in reply.
In reply, the woman told him, “You have to really look inside and see the insidious ways (racism) affects our perspectives.”
“I understand how it sounds bad. My intention was not to harm any one,” Goe said. “I meant it in an unfortunate way.”
The woman responded, “You’re a young officer. You are in a position to make a difference ... or to get caught up with ‘the good ol‘ boys. We all know how much ugly, ignorant, cowardly racism exists in our valley, and on our police force.”
At the June 8 city council meeting, Holste commented on general perceptions of police in the community over respect for citizens and degree of officer training for cultural diversity and other concerns. The matter of the Goe comments were not included in the discussion.
“We are no different. We must have issues,” Holste said. “The question is how do we work on them, how do we find out about them?
“There is no complaint whatsoever that does not get reviewed, and I will review each of them,” Holste said. “One of my biggest things is accountability. I have the 100 percent belief: You can have the best policies in place, but if management or your supervisors do not keep people accountable, policies mean nothing. You have a police department that holds every police office accountable.”
The council discussed ways to ask the community the types of questions Holste suggested, and staff will report back at the June 22 meeting on developing a community survey to gauge perceptions of the police department.
