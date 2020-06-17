Hood River Middle School will be participating in Outride’s Riding for Focus program starting the fall of 2020.
Hood River Middle School has received a Riding for Focus grant, adding its name to the roster of more than 143 schools and 33,000 students that are already benefiting from the Riding for Focus program, according to Principal Brent Emmons. The school will acquire 44 bikes for students to use.
The Riding for Focus program uses cycling as a tool for children to achieve academic, health, and social success, according to the non-profit’s website. Students enrolled in the Riding for Focus program will have access to a fleet of bikes, helmets, maintenance equipment, and the Riding for Focus curriculum.
In addition to weekly riding, students will complete a dedicated curriculum created through a partnership with Central Michigan University. Riding for Focus provides a combination of cycling, fitness, and academic performance, all while instilling a lifelong passion for cycling for students who participate.
Outride’s Riding for Focus school-based cycling program uses cycling as a tool for students to achieve academic, health, and social success. The program is designed to provide middle schools with everything they need to get their 6-8 grade students riding and includes bikes, helmets, starter maintenance equipment, and training.
Additionally, the program explores and tracks how cycling can positively affect student learning, health, and socio-emotional well-being, according to Emmons.
Hood River Middle School will be partnering with a local bike shop Dirty Fingers Bike Shop to help facilitate bike builds and maintenance for the bikes.
“Our goal is to establish a sustainable school cycling program that will help students succeed, as well as grow and connect the community,” Emmons said.
Hood River Middle School is one of 44 middle schools in the United States awarded the grant this year; as reported June 10, Mosier Community School is another.
Emmons said HRMS teachers Stacy Claus and Jennifer Wilson led this effort for the students of HRMS. The same grant was awarded two years ago to Wy’east Middle School.
“This highlights how engaged and passionate our teachers are in educating and promoting healthy lifetime physical activities like cycling to the kids of the Mid-Columbia,” Emmons said.
