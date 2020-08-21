Many The Dalles residents who live near 10th and 12th streets have spoken out against Legacy Development/Curtis Homes’ proposed subdivision development, “The Grove,” arguing that, in addition to negatively impacting livability for current residents, the development would inflame traffic safety problems at surrounding intersections, potentially overload nearby Dry Hollow Elementary School, and lower the value of existing homes.
“This over development will ruin one of the most beautiful areas of The Dalles,” said Ben and Debbie Rivers in official comment submitted to the City of The Dalles. “Many of us would love to see The Dalles grow and become an even nicer place to live but this development will be growth at the cost of livability.”
“I know of a few places this has happened and the crime rate has went up, the area has become filthy, with trash, and all because of high density house to help create places for low income people to live,” said Harley Fork in an email-submitted comment to the city. “I agree we need housing for low income but not on the outskirts of town in a rural setting that has no infrastructure to support that amount of people.”
Cameron Curtis, co-owner of Legacy Development/Curtis Homes with his wife, Emily, said that they’ve spoken to neighbors and heard many similar arguments against The Grove. “We have had neighbors say that this is not the right property for ‘these people,’ that’s the term that they used, that ‘these people’ should go elsewhere,” said Cameron. “We’re not bussing new people in from out of town. We’re trying to meet the need within our own community.”
While the Curtises both live in Hood River, Emily is a graduate of The Dalles High School and “has always had a hope and desire to expand to The Dalles,” said Cameron.
The lot, which Legacy Development purchased in late 2019, presented a “really good opportunity” for the developers to try and address The Dalles’ need for affordable housing.
“There is this need for blue collar families to find a place to live, whether that’s renting or owning,” said Cameron. “…What we have done is try to create something that’s unique and meets the needs of our community.”
The lot is located within The Dalles’ Urban Growth Boundary and is zoned High-Density Residential, which requires a minimum of 10 housing units per acre of land.
Legacy Development’s current proposal for the 6.92 acre lot is to build 69 “dwelling parcels,” and a 11,724 square-foot community park.
“The presumption is that it (UGB land) will be developed at a scale appropriate to ensure it can accommodate 20 years of growth. This necessitates building at a scale that emphasizes density and infill in keeping with pre-determined and strategic zoning for those lands,” said Wasco County Planning Director Angie Brewer in a letter to The Dalles Community Development Director Steve Harris, in response to a question from Harris about whether it’d be possible to develop on the lot in a lower density than required by the lot’s zoning. Because the high productivity of surrounding farmland and National Scenic Area regulations limit where The Dalles is able to expand, Brewer said that she recommends denying the request to lower the density of housing on the lot.
“The site in question is one of the few areas within the UGB that does not have topographical constraints and is zoned for High Density Residential. The city has taken substantial efforts to ensure greater efficiency of land use, including increasing residential densities … Reducing required densities would undermine these efforts.”
While many commenters said that they agreed The Dalles is in need of more housing, they argued that the lack of necessary infrastructure, such as sidewalks and parking, make The Grove a poor development choice for their neighborhood.
One commenter, Katherina Blackmar, said that she lives near the intersection of Thompson and 12th streets and that her 13-year-old daughter frequently walks home from her bus stop at 12th and Morton streets. “Most of the way has no sidewalk so to be safe she walks in the drainage ditch on the side of the road,” said Blackmar. “She walks in the weeds and sloping terrain because the cars drive too fast on the road and because of the hills in the area, cars and pedestrians can’t see each other easily.”
Legacy Development will include adequate sidewalks and parking within The Grove, but Cameron clarified that Legacy Development has no control over infrastructure outside of their property.
City Engineer Dale McCabe has confirmed that the city’s water, sanitary sewer and storm water systems all have “adequate capacities” to serve Legacy Development’s current proposal; and while state law does not require cities to make infrastructure improvements when approving land partitions, the City of The Dalles’ Transportation System Plan (adopted in April 2017) includes a future project to install sidewalk on East 12th Street from Thompson Street to Richmond Street, though the plan does not include a timeline for the project aside from classifying it “high priority” in the Transportation System Plan.
The appellants’ primary concern with the city’s approval of Legacy Development’s application centers around the Grove Subdivision’s Traffic Impact Study (TIS). The study looked at three intersections — Freemont St. and Richmond St., Thompson St. and 10th St., and Thompson St. and E 12th St. — for one hour between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on a Thursday to determine existing conditions and looked at the most recent five years of available crash data from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) for those intersections to determine the estimated impacts that the proposed development would have on the surrounding transportation system.
The appellants argue that the study is insufficient, and that more safety analysis in the area — particularly at the intersection of Freemont Street and Columbia View Drive — is necessary before the city can responsibly approve the proposal.
“We followed the guidelines that the city set forth,” said Cameron. “All we can do as developers is follow the guidelines and city standards.”
“It is the job of the city staff to fully study the safety issues to ensure the code requirements related to safety are met,” said the appellants’ attorney, Steve Morsach of Landerholm P.S., in an Aug. 21 email to The Dalles City Council. “It is the job of the Applicant to review its proposal for code compliance and safety and to design solutions to any identified safety issues created or exacerbated by their proposal.”
Ultimately, it will be up to The Dalles City Council to decide whether or not to maintain Community Development’s approval of Legacy Development’s application.
The appeal hearing takes place Monday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Meeting details and the meeting link are available online at www.ci.the-dalles.or.us/Live_Streaming.
