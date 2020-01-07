The first baby born in The Dalles in the new year is Julian Santiago Torres, who was born at 12:24 p.m. Jan. 1 to Vanessa Torres Zuñiga and Marcos Santiago Santos. He weighed 7 pounds, 9.9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Julian went home with a blanket reading “welcome first baby of 2020” and a gift basket of items collected by Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) staff to welcome him as the first baby of the year.
He was born at the First Impressions Birthing Center at MCMC.
