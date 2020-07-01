The Great Cherry Hunt — Businesses signed up with The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce for “all about the cherry” received a wooden cherry to hid in their place of business, cherry stickers to give participants, participant entry forms for drawing and a social media kit for promotion.
Chamber members and non-members sign up to participate.
The community is invited to find the “cherry” in each location, shop, or enter to win a basket of prices purchased from local merchants valued at $300.
Cherry Trail
The chamber is also sponsoring a “Cherry trail,” and encouraging businesses join in with specials. Participating businesses are listed on the Cherry Trail and receive a social media kit and window sign. Cost is $20 members, $40 non-members.
Community Contest
The community is invited to make a cherry dish and submit your recipe and picture to the Chamber.
Participants will be entered to win a $25 gift certificate to a local business. Weekly winners will have their photo and recipe shared on social media. Recipe will also be included in an eBook. The fourth week will be a “Chefs Cook-Off. Details online at www.TheDallesChamber.com/all-about-the-cherry.
