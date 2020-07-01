H
ere we are already in the second half of 2020, July and our nation’s birthday!
In addition to wishing friends and families a “Happy Fourth," try wishing them a “Happy Aphelion Day.”
Whatever is that, you say? July 4 this year marks when we are farthest from the Sun in our elliptical orbit, called “Aphelion.” Yes, in warm July we’re farther from the Sun than any other time of year!
Our orbit is only slightly elliptical. We’ll be about 94,500,000 miles from the Sun, above our average distance of about 93 million miles. So happy Aphelion day to all on July 4!
But wait, there is more, as those late-night TV ads like to say. July 4 will also feature the month’s full Moon, and a lunar eclipse. But before you get too excited, that eclipse will hardly be noticeable. It will be a “penumbral” eclipse, where only some of the Sun’s light is blocked from reaching the Moon. There will be a small area of the Moon that is slightly less bright from Moonrise until about 10:30 p.m. As you look at the Moon, the upper-left part of the globe will be very slightly eclipsed.
July brings the bright, giant planets Jupiter and Saturn into the evening sky. They will both be low in the southeast and southern sky after sunset, to the left of the Milky Way. They will be very low in early July, and slightly higher later in the month. They will be easy to spot, as both will be brighter than stars in the area. On July 4, they’ll be just to the left of the full Moon. They will both move slightly to the west during July, closer to the Milky Way, and the “Teapot” of the constellation Sagittarius. Both will make their closest approaches to Earth for 2020 in the month of July, Jupiter on July 14 and Saturn on July 20.
Venus is now the “morning star,” visible in the east before sunrise all month. Look for it near the waning crescent Moon on July 16-17. In the latter half of the month, look for Mercury below and to the left of Venus.
Mars is still an object to see in the morning sky, but will be moving into the evening sky next month. Look for the red planet near the Moon in the early morning of July 11.
The binocular object for July is one of those bright planets — Jupiter!
Train your binoculars on the solar system’s giant and see if you can detect little pinpoints of light near Jupiter, sometimes appearing to be in a line. Those pinpoints are the planet’s four largest moons — Io, Europa, Callisto and Ganymede. You can watch them change positions as they orbit Jupiter. At times, such as July 10, all four will be on one side of the planet. At other times, such as July 9, two will be on one side, and two on the other. Watch them for a couple of nights and see if you can detect the changes in position.
Over 400 years ago, Galileo used the newly-invented telescope to observe Jupiter’s moons, and concluded that they orbited Jupiter, a huge discovery at the time. If you cannot see the moons, you may need binoculars that gather more light. Those with front lenses that are 50mm in diameter or larger work best.
The skies begin to darken a bit earlier in July, and you’ll not have to wait up quite as long to see the celestial delights. Sunset comes at about 9 p.m. in early July, dropping back to about 8:35 p.m. at the end of the month.
The constellations we see continue to change as we orbit. You’ll see Leo the lion sinking in the west at sunset, and summer constellations rising higher in the east. In the south, look for Scorpius the scorpion, with its bright, reddish star Antares. To its left, find the “Teapot” of Sagittarius the archer, in the Milky Way.
Nights should be warmer, allowing for pleasant viewing. Enjoy the night skies of July!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.