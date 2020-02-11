The Wasco County District Attorney can’t continue to hold elected office as a prosecutor after being suspended from practicing law, according to the Oregon Department of Justice. As of Feb. 10, the state justice department will take over the duties of DA Eric Nisley until Gov. Kate Brown appoints a successor or a new one is elected.
Full story in print Wednesday, or find it online at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.