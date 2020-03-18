North Wasco County School District 21 nutritionists Jenna Hert and Elizabeth Diaz hand out sack lunches at Chenowith Elementary School on March 16, 2020 after schools closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hert and Diaz said the lunches were available for pickup by school-aged children in the district at Chenowith Elementary and The Dalles Middle School. Both locations served students from around the district, regardless of which school they attend, they said. The closure was extended Wednesday, March 18, 2020, through April 28.