Karon Osborne

Karon Corinne Osborne, 68, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away from metastatic lung cancer after a courageous battle on Aug. 21, 2020. Karon was born on Jan. 20, 1952, in Ellensburg, Wash., to Keith and Mary Jane Casidy.
Karon was greeted on the other side by her daughter, Cori Ann Chudek, and her mother, Mary Jane Stinson. Karon is survived by her father, Keith Casidy; brothers Flint Casidy, Wade Casidy and Joseph Casidy; her grandsons Taylor and Matthew Chudek; aunt Cora Lesser; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life and potluck will be held Sept. 27 at Wishram Park in Wishram, Wash., at 1 p.m. Bring chairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.