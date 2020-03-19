The Klickitat County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Rex Johnston, along with Goldendale Mayor Mike Canon and Bingen Mayor Betty Barnes, verbally issued Declarations of Emergency Saturday, March 14, 2020, joining White Salmon Mayor Marla Keethler, who had issued their declaration on March 13, 2020. The declaration opens up support services to all the local communities in the county, including emergency services and health care facilities, according to a press release from Klickitat County Emergency Management.
Klickitat County and local city governments of Bingen, Goldendale and White Salmon have maintained a proactive stance for over two weeks in anticipation of any person being diagnosed with COVID-19. These declarations provide for additional coordination between local and county government in their efforts to inform, serve, and protect the public.
In response to recommendations on social distancing provided by the CDC, the Washington State Department of Health, and the Klickitat County Health Department, Mike Canon, Mayor of Goldendale, advised that the city is looking to conduct city council meetings by telephone in an effort to minimize group gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.