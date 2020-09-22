Lanette Boyer

The evening of July 22, 2020, at the age of 41, Lanette Cathleen Boyer left this world to join her heavenly Father. She was born as Lanette Ellen Lamoreaux, in Medford, Ore., late evening, March 27, 1979, to a teenage mother named Nanette Lamoreaux.
Lanette arrived blue and had to stay eight days in the ICU. She spent most of her life fighting her body to live; doctors said she would probably never make it to her 5th birthday. Due to the determination of her foster parents, Avis and Neil Hunt, she was eventually diagnosed with Schwachman’s Diamond Syndrome. Later, the blood aspect morphed into MDS with a gene mutation, leaving her with only a 20 percent chance to make it a month if she had a bone marrow transplant. Lanette chose to live a quality life and was blessed by two hospice teams to help ease her way — Grant County and Providence Hospice of Snohomish County.
She spent her life blessing others with story reading/telling, making scarves, hats, bags, potholders, afghans, correcting papers for her parents, volunteering eight years making campers beds and picking up trash at Washington Family Camp in Antelope, Ore., and picking rocks or weeds on her parent’s new properties … she was a Barbie buddy to many and loved to tell or read stories to anyone who would listen.
Early June, she requested no more transfusions and bravely faced the last month, eating, watching movies, playing games with her bothers, and enjoying her life for as long as possible. She is survived by her parents, Bob and Julie Boyer, and brothers Chris and Greg.
An outdoor memorial will be held on Sept. 26 at noon at the Crosspointe Church in Bothell, Wash. COVID-19 precautions will be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.