Larry Ward

Larry Neal Ward was born in Hanford, Calif., to Letha Barnett Ward and Cletus Ward on June 28, 1946. While growing up, he lived and traveled all over the United States.
Larry is survived by his wife Linda; daughter Lori Sandoz and husband Josh Sandoz; son Richard Ward; brothers Leon and wife Carrol Ward, Jerry and wife Pat Ward; and stepdaughters Sandra England, Leslie Seaborn, and Brenda Svoboda. Larry has 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Larry worked at Lockheed Martin, Aluminum Plant, Norris Industries, and retired from The Dalles Dam. Larry was a Veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war from 1965-1967.
Larry and wife Linda loved to fish and hunt, and in the later years, just went along to hunting camp to cook and visit. Larry was a family man, an amazing metal fabricator and mechanic, loved to practice bow shooting and work on his fishing equipment.
Larry peacefully passed into the loving arms of the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, with his wife Linda and daughter Lori by his side.
A celebration of life has yet to be determined due to COVID-19.
