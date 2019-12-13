Over 115 children in the Gorge will be spending their holidays in foster care in the Gorge this year, and area residents can help make their holiday a little brighter by donating a gift. Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty, Columbia Gorge CASA, DHS, and Mid-Columbia Health Foundation (MCHF) have joined forces to create a Foster Youth Holiday Gift Drive that will run through Monday, Dec. 16. Drop off unwrapped gifts at two locations in The Dalles (Cascade Sotheby’s office at The Foley, 106 E 4th St and MCHF Office, 309 E 2nd St) and one location in Hood River (Lucky Littles, 201 Oak Street). Gift tags with specific gift requests from local foster youth can also be picked up at these locations.
For more information, call Columbia Gorge CASA at 541-386-3468.
