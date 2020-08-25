Leona McManman passed away on Aug. 7, 2020. She was born Sept. 8, 1928, and was 91 years old. Leona lived in The Dalles, Ore., for almost 50 years and was a member of the First Christian Church.
Leona was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Orval McManman, and by her sons, Don and Dan. She is survived by her daughters, Judy and Marie.
There will be no formal memorial. If you are so inclined, please make donations to the local food bank in Leona's memory.
