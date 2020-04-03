Dear Readers,
We will stop weekend editions after today and continue with a Gorge single mid-week edition starting next week. Revenue continues to be a struggle during the pandemic and we need to be sure we can cover our expenses as new ownership occurs. I understand these changes are difficult, but as you know, these unprecedented times continue, and in order to maintain a print publication, we need to be cautious. My goal is to come out of this as better-connected communities and healthier for it. Our goal remains to serve our communities with a locally produced paper and companion news on our websites. Subscriptions will continue. We will take care of any changes on our end to be sure your service continues.
Many of you have sent in your positive support, some of you have asked questions, and I’d like to address that sports will resume as soon as they start back up. Ray Rodriguez, sports writer, is as eager as the athletes to get going again.
Once again, I ask you to please be patient as we navigate. We will get through this.
— Chelsea Marr, owner and publisher
