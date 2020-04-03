Who to believe
The troubling world we now live in is full of many conflicting voices. One may ask, who should I believe or trust? May I suggest a proven voice: the voice of the Lord. His words have always been true and have or will yet all be fulfilled. So, where can one find these precious words? A. The words of God are recorded in the scriptures. God reveals His mind and will to His prophets. “Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.” Amos 3:7 (also, Amos 8:11-12).
Who are the Lord’s living prophets in our day? What is the Lord revealing to them? Listen for yourselves this coming Saturday and Sunday, April 4-5, at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time TV channel 9403.
Joe Stewart
The Dalles
‘Misleading picture’
In the March 28 issue of the Hood River News, a letter written by Cindy Allen was published that claimed to make factual statements by Sen. Chuck Thomsen at an event hosted by the Port of Cascade Locks last November. Each fall, the port has a retreat for its commissioners, staff and invited guests to review the port’s prior year and to plan for the future. Invited guests are generally legislators, local elected officials and others who are able to present on topics of interest for the port.
Cindy Allen was not present at the November dinner she references in her letter. The allegations she makes about statements made by Sen. Thomsen lack accuracy and context. It’s unfortunate that Ms. Allen’s comments have painted a misleading picture about what actually occurred at the event.
Mark Johnson
Government Affairs director
Port of Cascade Locks
‘A win’ for Gorge
It’s no secret local journalism, as an institution, is struggling to make ends meet. Toss an unprecedented global pandemic on top and you have a recipe for hardship.
Rather than folding under intense pressure, the three Gorge newspapers have found a new owner in Publisher Chelsea Marr. This is a clear win for our communities.
I speak as a former Eagle Media Group employee. The News provided my first career job, as a reporter. It was a rewarding experience getting acquainted with Hood River County and meeting the remarkable people who live here. I grew up in Oregon but have found few places so endearing.
Journalism isn’t an easy undertaking, operationally or financially. Many U.S. communities have lost their historic news institutions. Since 1990, newspaper staffing has fallen by two-thirds nationwide, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported April 1, citing Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
Too often, the media goes underappreciated. Many take it for granted when their kids grace the sports page, the local bands get coverage — bias disclosure: I’m a musician — and citizens stay informed about government actions. Much of the information we consume originates from a local newspaper, even in the social media age.
Please remember: Journalists are real people. They live in this community, raise their families here, and they tell your story. It’s been that way in the Gorge for a century.
I urge readers to share their appreciation for the people working behind the scenes. Thank a reporter. Take out an ad to promote your business. Write letters showing you care.
Whatever manifestation it takes, local journalism will keep bringing us together as a community. Amid crisis, we need it more than ever.
Patrick Mulvihill
Hood River
Thomsen irresponsible
It’s sad to say that some folks will stop at nothing to defend a bad choice.
I don’t know Rick Larsen but since my name was included in his letter to the editor of April 1, 2020, in the Hood River News, I will try to respond.
Sen. Chuck Thomsen chose to leave Salem and a lot of legislative business hanging just before COVID-19 hit the news. He maligned recall signature gatherers as working during the COVID-19 outbreak in a news interview: www.opb.org/news/article/hood-river-oregon-legislative-recall-race-controversy.
In the article, Chuck was allowed to gaslight the signature campaign rather than answer for his own poor choices, deflecting criticism and blaming others rather than owning up to his own faults and omissions.
In Mr. Larsen’s thinking, recalling Chuck is destroying the community response to the pandemic. Sen. Thomsen’s choice has nothing to do with pulling together as a community during a time of unprecedented crisis. Mr. Larsen is guilty of a non sequitur and a false equivalence, e.g. either you support Chuck’s choice or you don’t support the community.
Perhaps the reason that the Republican Party has such a small representation in Salem is due to this kind of poor logic and rampant animosity.
Here’s the bottom line:
1. It was irresponsible of Sen. Chuck Thomsen to bail on the legislative session.
2. Ms. Lara Dunn is her own person and the chief petitioner of the recall effort.
3. I am chair of the Hood River Democrats but not the boss.
4. I support the recall.
5. Mr. Larsen is way out of line.
Mark Reynolds
Hood River
Chuck ran
FYSA...
Chuck didn’t stand.
Chuck ran.
V/R
Gary Tichenor
Hood River
Supports Thomsen
For most of my adult voting life, I aligned with the Democratic Party. However, I am seeing the consequences of a supermajority in Salem. With a supermajority, there is very little room for debate and compromise. The past two legislative sessions, the Republican legislators “walked out” in order to represent their constituents. During the regular session of 2019, I found it frustrating and felt that the Republican walkout undermined representative democracy; however, I followed the legislative process more closely as the 2020 short session unfolded. Among several bills, I was eager for Rep. Williams’ bill to increase search and rescue funding to county sheriffs’ offices, which would directly support the Hood River community, to pass. Why did the Democratic leaders choose to bring the highly contentious and polarizing cap and trade bill back for a vote so early in the short session before other important legislation could be passed? Denying quorum and effectively halting the legislative session is an extreme measure, but in this case I found it courageous on behalf of the Republican legislators as their seemingly only option to represent THEIR constituents who opposed the cap and trade legislation. Furthermore, over two-thirds of Oregon’s county commissions voted a proclamation to oppose Cap and Trade. During testimony Republican legislators brought forth dozens of amendments to the Cap and Trade bill including a referral to the people of Oregon for a vote.
The Democrats voted down every single amendment. When the supermajority dominates every committee and every subcommittee in the legislature, it creates no room for negotiation. Legislators are elected to represent their constituents and this past legislative session, we witnessed Republican legislators doing just that. I support Sen. Chuck Thomsen and his courage to walk out on behalf of the majority of his constituents who communicated their opposition to cap and trade. We need to maintain a bipartisan balance in Salem. A balanced legislature is important for representative and just legislation. We need to keep Sen. Thomsen in office through his term. He is a moderate Republican and has a strong reputation in Salem for building bipartisan relationships.
Meghan Larivee
Hood River
Editor’s Note: Hood River County Commissioners did not pass a proclamation opposing cap and trade.
Editor’s note: Joshua Marquis is former DA for Clatsop County.
editors note: Eagle Media Inc. has sold all three papers to Publisher Chelsea Marr. Although the papers will not longer publish individually, efforts are underway to serve our communities with a united publication.
