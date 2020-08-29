From the Wasco County Sheriff's Facebook page, 6 p.m.:
White River Fire Update 17, New Evacuation Notice
Tygh Valley Level 1 GET READY
Level 1 Get Ready all of Tygh Valley to Pine Hollow, west side Hwy 197, to include the begining of Badge Creek Rd, Fairgrounds Rd to the Intersection of Shadybrook and Fairgrounds going east to Hwy 197, includes Davidson Grade Rd, Tygh valley Rd, Wamic Market Rd and Ross Road are now at Level 1 GET READY.
