Dogs and dog lovers alike will appreciate “A collection of anecdotes about life with a veterinarian” by Shirley Skov, whose husband, Veterinarian Milt Skov, practiced in The Dalles for nearly 39 years.
Readers will find stories from the author and others, recalling vet calls from the past.
“The pandemic has brought the best and worst out of some of us, and I was to miss my 90th birthday bash planned for April, and that brought out my new plan,” explained Skov. “I needed a project and a chance remark by a friend set me on a mission to write down some of my memories about life with a veterinarian.”
The result is a short book of nonfiction memories, published as a fundraiser for Home at Last, Humane Society, The Dalles. It is available by donation at Klindt’s Booksellers downtown The Dalles.
“There is no charge for the book, I am just hoping that people have fun reading it and donate to the shelter,” she said. The book was a joy to write, she said. “I had a great time dredging up old memories, something different to contemplate rather than the present sad times.”
In addition to Skov, stories were shared by Dr. Wallace Wolf, Michel LeGault, Eric and Randall Skov and Jim Stroud.
Exerpt
The author frequently assisted her husband with his works, and wrote, “I prided myself on my good bedside manner and often accompanied Milt to assist, if needed. One night we were in a Sherman county barn tending to a cow, with me running behind Milt holding a tray of medicines and instruments, when suddenly I was chased by an Angus heifer what hated women. My feelings were quite hurt, as Angus was my favorite breed of cattle, plus the heifer obviously had no respect for what a fabulous assistant I was!”
