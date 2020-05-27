Four-year-old Izzak Tumlinson was the right kid in the right place at the right time.
Last Wednesday, May 20, he was at home when he went into the bathroom and saw a family friend lying on the floor, eyes closed.
Little Izzak immediately ran to his mom, who called 911. The woman, who’d become dizzy, likely from a medication change, had fallen and passed out, the boy’s grandma said.
But Izzak didn’t have words to describe that, so he told his mom, Samantha Morrissey, that the family friend was “sleeping on the bathroom floor,” recounted his proud grandma, Kim Tumlinson.
“Instead of going outside to play, he found an adult, his mom,” who immediately called for help, Tomlinson said.
Tomlinson was so proud that she reached out via Facebook that day to The Dalles Police Department, asking if they had a program for recognizing little heroes like her grandson.
Indeed they did.
The next day, The Dalles Police Officer Tyler Caldwell was at their doorstep, bearing goodies for Izzak. He had a TDPD baseball cap, some TDPD police patches, and a junior police badge.
“I also felt it appropriate to put in some Lifesaver gummies due to his act,” Caldwell said. He also included some ice cream cone certificates (which are part of a program by Dairy Queen and the police department to reward kids who wear bike helmets).
Izzak was a bit shy at first, but quickly tore into the Lifesavers.
On hand for the visit from Caldwell were Izzak’s little brother, Dom Morrissey, 3, older brother Andrew Tumlinson, 7, his parents, Samantha and R.J. Morrissey, and his grandma, Kim Tumlinson.
Caldwell, who said he enjoys opportunities to have positive interactions with the public, was happy to honor Izzak.
They had a little visit. “He proudly shared with me how he was able to get to his mom and tell her about the lady in need,” Caldwell said.
The Dalles Police Capt. Jamie Carrico said that, based on how Caldwell reaches out to the community in other aspects of his job, the visit to Izzak was right up Caldwell’s alley.
Carrico also lauded Izzak. “I don’t know that many 4-year-olds that would be able to stand up and deliver in that kind of situation.”
The visit was a surprise for Izzak.
“It was such a wonderful, beautiful moment,” Kim Tomlinson said. “I never expected any of this to happen, and Izzak, now he can’t wait to be a police officer.”
He was “telling everybody he’s a junior officer. He wore his police badge and his hat everywhere yesterday, until bedtime,” she said last Friday.
It was scary for Izzak to see his family friend leave in an ambulance, so the surprise visit was “such a positive note for him to end it on. It was just amazing,” Tomlinson said.
And the friend he saved? Tomlinson said, “She actually called Izzak her guardian angel.”
