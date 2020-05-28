Living in COVID Times: A Community Conversation
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought tremendous change to our ways of life. The virus exploits the human relationships that knit society together. Economic devastation is left in the virus’ wake. The human touch and closeness that sustains us has become a potential carrier of our undoing. Envisioning a post pandemic future is fraught with difficulty.
Gorge Ecumenical Ministries will be facilitating a community conversation on what it means to live in these pandemic times. The meeting will take place online via Zoom video conference on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 7 p.m. Please visit gorgeem.org to register for this event.
Gorge Ecumenical Ministries seeks to unite diverse spiritual and ethical communities in the mid-Columbia region of Oregon and Washington around common concerns for justice, freedom, peace, and environmental care.
