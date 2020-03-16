CORRECTION: The Sherman County Public/School Library is closed.
Dramatic changes are underway in the Gorge and throughout the state in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus in Oregon.
School were closed statewide as of Monday, March 16, and will not reopen until April 1.
Student meals are available beginning today from 11 a.m. to noon The Dalles Middle School (1100 East 12th St., The Dalles) and Chenowith Elementary School (922 Chenowith Loop Road, The Dalles) for all students under 18 years of age, regardless of what school they attend.
No paperwork is required. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided.
Meals will be served as a grab and go option, there will be no dining inside the schools.
"We encourage families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not congregating at the school site and utilizing social distancing once meals have been distributed," said Dottie Ray, nutrition services director.
Those meals are expected to continue throughout the closure.
Seniors
The Mid-Columbia Senior Center was open, but on-site senior meals were canceled, according to Scott McKay, director of the Center. Meals-On-Wheels deliveries were expected to continue. Thursday and Saturday night bingo has also canceled for the week.
The Washington State Dept of Health has closed meal sites for the senior lunch programs between March 16 and April 9, according to Annie Maguire of the Lyle Lions Club. They also recommend canceling of all programs involving primarily seniors, she noted. These include meal sites in White Salmon, Goldendale and Lyle.
Libraries
The Dalles-Wasco County Library will remain open through the coming week, and most programs will continue as planned, District Librarian Jeff Wavrunek said Friday, March 13, 2020.
“If we get confirmed cases in the area, we would strongly consider closing,” he said. Some events have been canceled, including a visiting musician and a 4-H event. “They are limiting face-to-face contact,” he said.
Wavrunek said library staff are sanitizing all computers, chairs, tables and doorknobs daily.
It’s been quiet, he added. A recent raptor program with Columbia Gorge Discovery Center that regularly brings in 150 patrons brought in half that number. “It’s definitely quieter, although with school closed the children’s room was pretty active today.”
The branch library in Maupin is also currently staying open. The Dufur branch, which is located in the school building, will be closed until the school reopens April 1.
Wavrunek said the library board will be meeting in the coming week and evaluate things. “It’s all pretty fluid,” he said.
The Sherman County Public/School Library is closed.
All locations and branches of the Hood River Library closed Saturday and will remain closed through at least Tuesday, March 31, 2020, according to a press release.
“Based on scientific evidence that early social distancing can help stop the coronavirus from exponentially spreading, Library District leadership is making the difficult decision to close,” said Library Director Rachael Fox
The district has been monitoring information and advice from the Center for Disease Control, Oregon Health Authority, Governor Kate Brown and Hood River County public health officials, she said. The closures will remain in effect until at least Tuesday, March 31
“This decision is consistent with the governor’s executive order for all K-12 schools to close until April to slow the spread of the virus,” she said. “The best way we can serve our patrons and community right now is to aid in slowing the spread of the virus, especially as our patrons include many seniors and others at high risk.”
Over the next few weeks, locations will be cleaned and prepared for reopening.
During the closure, patrons are encouraged to use Hood River County Library District online resources and services. Residents in the service area can sign up for website access to eBooks and eAudiobooks; streaming movies and kid’s educational programming; online databases and more.
Due dates for all checked-out materials will extend through the due date and fines will be waived during the closure. Please return your materials when the library reopens. Drop boxes will be closed.
“If you have an item on a hold shelf it will be waiting for you when we reopen. If you have a hold, you will maintain your place in line,” said Fox.
Patrons can follow the Library on social media (Facebook), learn more at www.hoodriverlibrary.org and/or sign up for their enewsletter for the latest updates.
One Community Health
One Community Health (OCH) is offering virtual visits and rapid screening to patients to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and will waive patient out-of-pocket costs on virtual visits for the next 30 days.
In an effort to reduce community exposure to COVID-19 and protect vulnerable populations, One Community Health (OCH) announced today that they will begin offering patients virtual (video-based) visits along with rapid in-person screening. Virtual visits can be used as a first line option to assess patients experiencing symptoms that are common to COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath), can help vulnerable patients continue to receive care, and give patients a convenient way to receive care from home.
In addition to virtual visits, patients with symptoms common to COVID-19 also have the option for rapid screening at OCH’s main clinics in Hood River and The Dalles. At rapid screening stations, OCH can perform a rapid flu test, quick physical examinations (e.g., listen to lungs, check ears, nose and throat), and if appropriate test or coordinate testing for COVID-19. OCH asks that patients schedule an appointment for this rapid screening.
“We were planning to offer Virtual Visits later in the year, but our teams have been working around the clock to accelerate the launch of virtual visits and expand care choices for our patients," said Max Janasik, CEO of One Community Health. "Given how fast we’re moving, we will have some bumps along the way, but this new option can help reduce community exposure. To remove any financial barriers to access and encourage patients to try virtual visits we will also be waiving patient out-of-pocket costs for the next 30 days, March 16 through April 16.”
Virtual visits will be used to quickly assess whether symptoms appear to require additional testing or can likely be managed at home. Virtual visits also allow patients to connect with OCH’s behavioral health consultants for help with COVID-19 related anxiety, social isolation and a variety of other behavioral conditions.
“We understand that COVID-19 is creating a lot of stress, anxiety and loneliness. We will be available to help patients through this, in addition to supporting patients with many other common challenges. Our behavioral health consultants will be available through virtual visits and out-of-pocket fees will also be waived for behavioral health virtual visits for the next 30 days,” said Lucas O’Laughlin, Director of Behavioral Health Services for OCH.
Patients should call or text OCH at 541.386.6380 to schedule a virtual visit or a rapid screening.
Maryhill Museum
Maryill Maryhill Museum of Art will be closed until further notice in an effort to further stem the spread of COVID-19, according to Executive Director Colleen Schafroth.
The official reopening date of the museum will be determined according to recommendations from federal, state, and local health authorities, Schafroith said Saturday.
The museum had canceled events, but planned to remain open, last week.
Agencies & Clubs
The NORCOR Budget meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled until further notice.
The Port of The Dalles commission meeting scheduled March 18 has been canceled due to virus concerns. The agency will be reviewing the possibilities of holding the meetings via phone or online, said Executive Assistanct Jennifer Toepke.
The Dalles Rotary Club has canceled this week's meeting to avoid any risk to our members as a precautionary measure due to the pandemic threat, and are looking into live streaming and other options, according to a press release.
