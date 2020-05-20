Columbia Area Transit resumed operating limited services between The Dalles, Hood River, Cascade Locks, and Portland With Covid precautions in place, on May 11.
Riders must wear masks and be local residents, among other rules.
Since Gov. Kate Brown issued Executive Order 20-12 on March 23, CAT has been working in coordination with the emergency response team, local health professionals, and other stakeholders to implement temporary changes in operations and services that can slow the transmission of COVID-19 and contain the spread of the virus, according to a CAT press release.
This includes suspending fixed-route services and moving to a Dial-A-Ride only (reservation-based) system, enacting workplace safety measures for staff, cleaning and disinfecting vehicles and more.
