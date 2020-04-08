This year 2020 has not shown to be a happy and friendly one. With all the social gatherings being canceled and government telling us to stay in doors for our own good, the human suffers. We are meant to socialize and when that is deprived we must turn to other ways of keeping our spirits up. We have a great deal of technology that allows us to communicate with loved ones via the internet and smart phones to the point where we can even see each other in real time. Also this can be a positive thing in which one can use the time to do all the things you wished you could do … if only you had more time. Well, you have it now and what better way to while away the hours than to be positively productive?
The Washington State Department of Health has established a call center to address questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, or how the virus is spread, please call 1-800-525-0127. Phone lines are currently staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Note that this call center cannot access COVID-19 testing results. For testing inquiries or results, please contact your health care provider.
Lyle Community Council, Lions, Lyle Schools, WaGap, Backpacks 4 Kids, and assorted volunteers came together April 2 to feed families and vulnerable adults during Spring Break. Eighty food boxes were delivered to families, which included 98 children ranging from infants to 18. Doorstep deliveries were made to 18 elderly or otherwise vulnerable individuals in the community, as well as families who had significant needs.
The group is now looking at this as a first step in a long-term collaboration to supplement the school district’s efforts. Community members have stepped up to contribute over $800 for additional food purchases. To make a financial contribution for food and other goods such as diapers, depends, medications and other essentials, mail a check made out to the Lyle Lions Club and send to PO Box 383, Lyle, WA 98635. Make checks to, “Emergency Food/Needs April 2020.”
A Facebook post has daily info on Lyle happenings, and it’s where I discovered that our one-and-only gas station has closed for an undisclosed period. Personally I was blessed with a knock on my door where the proprietor of the Sandbar and Grill presented a fresh hot pizza. I found later it had been phone ordered by a good friend. There seems to be no end to God’s chosen people in our blessed community.
Reach Mildred at 509-316-0124 or lykensme@hughes.net.
