A man is in critical condition after an assailant beat him with a baseball bat in the parking lot of The Dalles Fred Meyer just around 1 a.m. on June 23.
At 6:18 p.m. that same day, The Dalles Police Department arrested Sean Alan Blumer, a 44 year-old man from Portland, on for charges of Attempted Murder and Assault I — both felonies — related to the incident. He is currently being lodged at the Northern Oregon Regional Correction Facility (NORCOR).
Blumer was arraigned in Wasco County Circuit Court on June 25 and has an indictment hearing scheduled for July 2.
The Dalles City Police stated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information are asked to call Detective Sergeant Eric Macnab at 541-296-2613.
According to police logs, a person (name withheld by press) called 911 after they heard the victim screaming and reported that they thought the victim had been beaten with a baseball bat.
The Dalles City Police Department and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Department both responded and upon arrival, a police officer with The Dalles City Police Department found an unconscious male subject (name withheld by press) with extensive injuries to his head and face.
He was transported to Mid-Columbia Medical Center, and later transported to Oregon Health Science University, where he was in critical condition as of an update The Dalles Police Department released on June 24.
The Dalles Police Department is also asking the public for information on a robbery that took place June 22 at a Burger King located on West 6th Street. Police arrested one suspect, Kenneth William Holbrook, 34, on June 23, and they are actively searching for a second suspect. Holbrook was indicted on a second degree robbery charge— a felony — along with misdemeanor charges of harassment and second degree theft, in Wasco County Circuit Court on June 25. He has a plea hearing scheduled for July 14.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call Macnab (number above)
Additionally, the department encourages anyone with questions or concerns regarding local law enforcement practices to call them at 541-296-2613, or make an appointment to come meet with someone in person.
“We want to take this opportunity to ensure our community that The City of The Dalles Police Department continues to serve and protect through the challenges of COVID-19,” said a press release.
