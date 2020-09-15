Maryhill Museum of Art will open to the public on Friday, Sept. 18, with limited days and hours. Timed-entry tickets are required and will be available at www.maryhillmuseum.org beginning Sept. 14. Entry is available for two-hour slots at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., or 3 p.m. on open days. The museum will be open Fridays through Mondays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed Tuesdays through Thursdays. The gardens and grounds will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visitors are welcome to use the picnic areas socially distanced from other groups. Stonehenge Memorial is open daily from dawn to dusk. Both are free. The café and store remain closed.
The museum has implemented new COVID-19 safety protocols. The museum will operate at 25 percent of capacity and all staff and visitors age two and up, are required to wear a mask while inside the building. A full list of policies and procedures can be found at www.maryhillmuseum.org/reopening.
