Klickitat County is moving into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, and therefore Maryhill Museum of Art is getting closer to welcoming visitors back to the museum, which will be allowed to open in the state’s Phase 3. If all goes well, museum planners expect to open to the public in early July.
In the meantime, an online exhibition featuring student and graduate paintings from “Aristides Atelier” or teaching website at Gage Academy of Art in Seattle, can be explored. The artists are lead by master artist Juliette Aristides, who teaches foundational skills necessary for realist artists.
An atelier is the private workshop or studio of a professional artist in the fine or decorative arts where a principal master and a number of assistants, students, and apprentices can work together producing pieces of fine art or visual art released under the master’s name or supervision.
The museum connects to the exhibit through their collection of Richard Lack paintings, whose atelier was the source of Aristides training. “The Influence of Women” is the museum’s third collaboration with Aristides Atelier and the continued story of atelier training. To access the online presentation, visit maryhillmuseum.org and search “Influence of Women.”
