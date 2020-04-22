Voters will soon be asked to answer yes or no to the question: “Shall Hood River County levy $0.78 per $1,000 assessed value for public safety services for five years beginning 2020? This measure may cause property taxes to increase more than three percent.”
The measure, officially called the Public Safety Five-Year Local Option Tax, was recently approved by the Hood River County Board of Commissioners for the May 19 ballot — and reaffirmed in a special meeting of the commission last week.
A similar measure, the Public Health and Safety Five-Year Local Option Tax, appeared on the May 2019 ballot and asked voters to approve an 89-cent levy rate to support public health and safety services provided by Hood River County. While the 2019 measure was the initial foundation for the 2020 measure, the new measure exclusively funds public safety services.
“The amount generated by the proposed local option levy is about $2 million in the first year, and a bit more each year thereafter,” said County Administrator Jeff Hecksel. “From a practical perspective, this revenue is likely to be allocated to the Sheriff’s Department for the duration of the levy period.”
All generated revenue would go into an account separate from the county’s General Fund dedicated to public safety services. The county intends for the Sheriff’s Office to receive the most, if not all, of the levy funds and in turn, receive less money from the General Fund. (The Sheriff’s Office accounted for approximately 40 percent of General Fund expenditures for the 2019-20 budget). Revenue formerly used by the Sheriff would then be used to stabilize funding levels for services in other parts of the General Fund.
“Based on the financial modeling, it is assumed current funding levels would be maintained in other areas, but there would be no additional funding for any staffing increases in other areas other than public safety,” said Hecksel. “If for any reason there is a shortfall, the risk resides in other areas of the General Fund rather than law enforcement patrol.”
County staff previously determined that it would take a minimum levy rate of 62 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to displace enough of the Sheriff’s net impact on the General Fund to address the account’s $1.6 million deficit and continue funding the current level of service through all of the county departments. The county commissioners decided to add 16 cents to that base 62-cent rate in order to increase the level of service specifically within the Sheriff’s Office.
Within the Sheriff’s Office, the measure will retain 11 existing law enforcement patrol positions and add additional public safety personnel to support 24/7 patrol coverage, including an operational support position and two additional patrol deputies.
These retained and added positions would affect all aspects of the public safety and criminal justice system, states the measure, specifically (but not limited to) law enforcement patrol, criminal investigations (including child abuse and domestic violence), criminal prosecution, emergency management and courthouse security.
“Other areas in public safety areas specifically referenced in the measure but not included in the Sheriff’s budget include Emergency Management and the District Attorney’s office,” said Hecksel. “Money from the measure could be allocated to these areas too, but the measure puts a priority on law enforcement patrol.” (Results from a recent county-wide survey showed that 24/7 patrol coverage was a high priority for survey participants.)
Because the bulk of the county’s budgeting process for the 2020-2021 fiscal year takes place before the May 19 election, Hecksel said that the budget will be prepared under the assumption that the measure does not pass, and will include service reductions. “If the measure passes, the Budget Committee can add expenses cut from the budget back in,” Hecksel said.
The measure in its entirety is publicly accessible on the home page of the county’s website, www.co.hood-river.or.us.
