MCMC closes to visitors; shifts locations
New rules instituted to combat COVID-19 exposure
Mid-Columbia Medical Center has instituted a COVID-19 preparedness plan in collaboration with local health agencies and as part of that plan is taking the immediate steps to mitigate exposure in the community:
• Visitors will no longer be allowed. This policy applies to all MCMC facilities including the main hospital and all outpatient clinics. Patients and loved ones are encouraged to communicate via phone and/or video calls. If you are a caregiver, a staff member will communicate with you by phone to coordinate care instructions and patient pick-up. Minimal exceptions are in place for end-of-life patients, laboring mothers, pediatric patients, and trauma and critically ill emergency room patients.
• Patients with respiratory symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, should call their primary care provider’s office. Please know that you may be asked to visit a clinic site different than your regular care provider’s office, or to see a provider other than your own. As a precautionary measure, and to protect all of our patients, those with the above symptoms will be seen at our MCMC Family Medicine location, 1620 E. 12th Street. Those with an appointment for a routine exam at the Family Medicine location will be contacted by MCMC staff.
• All wellness visits—for children and adults—will be moved to either MCMC Internal Medicine or MCMC Pediatrics. MCMC Internal Medicine is located within Water’s Edge at 551 Lone Pine Blvd. and MCMC Pediatrics is located at 1935 E. 19th. St.
• Elective procedures, surgeries and some diagnostic imaging procedures are being postponed beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Urgent and emergency surgeries and imaging will continue as needed.
“These are not decisions we make lightly. The health and safety of our patients and staff are always our top priority,” said Stephanie Bowen, MCMC public information officer. “We apologize for any inconvenience this poses to you and your family, and we appreciate your understanding during this challenging time.”
