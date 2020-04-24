Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) will temporarily furlough some employees beginning Sunday, May 3, due to loss of revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release issued April 24.
Like healthcare organizations across the country, MCMC has seen a significant decline in revenue coming in at a time when it has confronted increased pandemic-related costs, including the necessary PPE and other environmental protective measures needed to successfully combat the virus.
“We are incredibly thankful for the hard work, dedication and sacrifices our employees have made and continue to make to provide safe care to our community during this pandemic,” said CEO Dennis Knox. “Although the approach to maintain community health has been successful, it has come at a severe financial cost to our institution.”
The release said that furloughs would be based on patient volume and needed services.
This week, Gov. Brown announced that hospitals and surgical centers can begin reopening for non-urgent medical procedures, effective May 1, provided that strict new requirements for COVID-19 safety and preparedness are in place. This means MCMC can begin charting a path to slowly and safely restoring services to our community, Knox said.
“Our goal is to not only protect the safety of our patients, staff and community, but also the financial health of our organization so we can fully and properly serve our neighbors for years to come,” said Knox. “It is our desire for all staff to return to work as soon as possible. As an organization and as a community, we have faced difficult situations in the past and we not only overcame them but came out stronger. We know we will recover from these challenges, as well.”
