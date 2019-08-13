Construction began Aug. 12 on the Water’s Edge reconstruction project, which will provide additional access to medical care at a new urgent care clinic, an enhanced pediatric therapy center and a redesigned fitness center.
“We are excited that the Water’s Edge renovations underway will provide a much-requested Urgent Care Center for anyone in our community,” said Dennis Knox, MCMC President and CEO. “Keep in mind, we currently offer same day appointments at MCMC Family Medicine, MCMC Pediatrics and MCMC Internal Medicine for our existing patients,”he added.
Water’s Edge will remain open for all services during construction, as work will be staged to avoid impacting therapy patients, according to a press release. By the time the urgent care build-out begins, physical therapy will have moved into its new home on the east end of the Fitness Center. The former Bistro space will be transformed into new cardiac and pulmonary rehab suites allowing further integration of all rehabilitation programs on the first floor, with nutrition services moving to the third floor.
Approximately 25 percent of the current fitness center will be converted into therapy space, which will be available to gym members during non-therapy hours. The underutilized east section of the fitness center will also be converted to an open floor plan that will be available to members and group classes in the early mornings, evenings and weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.