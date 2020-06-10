In response to the COVID-19 emergency, Medicare has extended its general enrollment period to June 17. If you are 65 or older but don’t have Medicare or other health insurance, contact the Social Security office before June 17.
If you have only one part of Medicare, usually Part A, but want to add Part B, contact the Social Security office before June 17.
If you aren’t sure if this applies to you, or if you have other Medicare questions, call the local SHIBA Medicare counseling coordinator, Sue Ann Arguelles, at 541-288-8341. Information is available in English and Spanish.
