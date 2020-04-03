Like many Americans, Kyle Stanphill of The Dalles is staying home — a lot — as Oregonians shelter in place and practice “social distancing” to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. But his is also spending a lot of time outside and on the banks of the Columbia River.
“This is basically my backyard,” he explained. Just a 10-minute walk from home, The Dalles Marina and the Riverfront Trail are good places to escape into. “I can only stay in the house so long.
“It’s been quiet, not many people,” he said of the past week. There have been a handful of walkers, bikers and fisherman.
On a recent Tuesday afternoon, Stanphill could be found on a sandy beach spinning a pair of Poi balls.
Poi is a performance art originated with the Mori people of New Zealand in which tethered weights are swung in a variety of rhythmical and geometric patters.
He bought a pair only six months ago, and wasn’t sure it would click with him. A friend showed him some basic moves, and he found them intriguing. Once he mastered some basic rhythms, he found poi challenging enough to enjoy but easy enough to learn to be engaging.
“I didn’t think I’d enjoy it as much as I do,” he said. “It has different timings and directions, but it’s not so difficult to learn.”
And once learned, he is able to combine the spinning poi with dance-like moves that resemble dance or standing yoga.
In the face of the stresses and fears engendered by the pandemic, Stanphill has found his newfound hobby has practical benefits as well, beyond the physical movement and exercise.
“Doing it is definitely calming,” he said. “It’s pretty meditative, you get so focused on what you are doing. I’ve been doing it a lot.”
Poi are made with a weight suspended on a cord, sometimes elastic, tethered to a small handle held in the hand.
Stanphill’s Poi are translucent silicon balls with lights inside for use at night. “I do fire to,” he said.
Poi can be made from various materials with different handles, weights, and effects like lights and fire. Stanphill’s handle was a simple round ball held in the hand.
About poi
Poi originated with the Mori people of New Zealand, where it is still practiced today. Poi has also gained a following in many other countries. Many people first encounter poi in the form of fire spinning, but fire spinning is just one form of this highly varied art, according to Wikipedia.
Beginners often learn using a simple pair of practice poi, which are typically constructed from soft materials such as socks or stockings that are weighted with soft household objects such as bean bags, juggling balls, balloons filled with legumes, or small toys. Simple poi can also be constructed from tennis balls and lengths of rope.
More advanced practice poi models can include swivels (for orbital-type tricks), weighted handles (for tosses), or incorporate contact stage balls to enable the spinner to execute contact poi moves (i.e., rolls and fishtails).
