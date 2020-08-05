When you think of “mental health therapy,” what comes to mind? Especially now, it’s important to remember that our mental health matters and, sometimes, we need a little help to get through the day.
None of us are alone, and we aren’t meant to be. Life is hard. Having a therapist means having someone who will walk with you through tough times in your life. They remind you of your worth until you’re ready to acknowledge it yourself, encourage you to be the best version of yourself, and help you build the courage to take your next step forward. At The Next Door, mental health therapists work with children, teens, and families every day, many of whom have experienced unique challenges. Those experiences often lead to deep wounds and a reluctance to trust. The Next Door currently serves youth and families with OHP and offers private pay opportunities. To learn more, or if you or someone you know could benefit from these services, visit nextdoorinc.org/treatment-services or call 541-386-6665. Help is also available by phone through The Next Door’s free mental health line. Call 541-308-7110 to speak to a mental health therapist and take the next step in your journey today.
