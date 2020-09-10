The North Wasco County Education Foundation has completed their latest fundraiser for their Classroom Mini-Grants program. This raffle-style fundraiser had 93 donors and raised a little over $6,800 dollars.
The goal this year was to double the number of mini-grants that they could award educators to bring innovative and creative projects to their classrooms and schools, according to a press release from the foundation.
Seven of the donors were randomly chosen to win the prizes, including the grand prize of a family vacation at Imperial River Company in Maupin. Runner-up prizes included gift cards at Walmart and Grocery Outlet. Winners were notified last week.
Since 2017, the North Wasco County Education Foundation has offered a number of classroom “mini-grants” of up to $500 per educator or classroom in the North Wasco County School District No. 21. The mini-grant funds go to teachers and staff who find better ways to teach, new subjects to explore, or to purchase needed enrichment supplies or equipment.
This is all part of the foundation’s vision of building community and raising funds so that all children in District No. 21 are thriving and have access to a robust and well-rounded education. To those ends, the Foundation partners with North Wasco County School District No. 21 to bring extra dollars into the district to enhance academics and support the arts, cultural activities and athletics.
In addition to the Classroom Mini-Grants Program, the foundation also ran a special COVID-19 Response Special Fundraiser in the spring, provides fiscal sponsorship of many small education-related organizations in the community, and is starting a new endowment fund to grow the fundraising capacity of the foundation to bring in more resources for the district.
A three-year strategic plan was recently adopted by the board of directors, and it is both ambitious and achievable, positioning the foundation for growth and bigger impacts, the press release stated.
Donations are still being accepted for the Classroom Mini-Grants program, as well as other programs of the foundation. To learn more about the North Wasco County Education Foundation, visit www.northwascoed.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.