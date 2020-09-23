Every spring and fall, MCMC Outpatient Therapy presents its free Mommy Wellness class series. The classes are designed for moms with babies up to 2 years old.
This session’s classes will be held on the online platform Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We feel this is an important class offering and could greatly assist new families from feeling socially isolated through the fall,” said Laurie VanCott, MSPT, longtime Mommy Wellness facilitator.
While the class is titled “Mommy Wellness,” it’s really “Mommy and Baby Wellness,” she said, as many classes include information on raising healthy children.
“Pregnancy and childbirth involve physiological, emotional and social changes, and it is important during this period to implement lifestyle changes to benefit maternal well-being,” VanCott said. “Structured programs using a multidisciplinary approach can play an important role; such programs are being recommended for pregnant women and their partners.”
The goal of the series is to educate and empower pregnant women and new mothers to be well in order to help them raise healthy children, to provide a safe and professional atmosphere for exercise, and to offer a support network for pregnant women and new mothers of any socioeconomic status, she said.
“I’m very excited that all of our speakers also want to present and be part of the (online) series,” she said. “I’ve read that there is a concern of COVID fatigue and a rise in mental health issues this fall.”
VanCott said the Zoom classes will combine the series usually held at Water’s Edge in The Dalles and Nichols Landing in Hood River.
Those interested in participating in the class series are asked to preregister at 541-296-7319 or mcmc.net (click “Events” and scroll to Mommy Wellness).
The free classes run each Tuesday, Sept. 29 through Nov. 17, from noon to 1 p.m. and will be facilitated by VanCott and/or Gina Clark, PT, DPT. Other speakers are Mallory Brandson, Angela Gross, LMT, Sarah Miller CCC-SLP, Lori Elderkin, LPC, CADCI, Michelle Gerbi, DC, Tracy Dugick, MS, RD, Lindsay McHugh, FNP and Corinda Hankins, MD.
Classes offered
- Sept. 29 — Kegel intro, yoga, and home exercise program
- Oct 6 — Postpartum exercise; infant massage
- Oct. 13 — Baby sign language and early communication/feeding
- Oct. 20 — Maternal mental health
- Oct. 27 — Infant biomechanics and breastfeeding/lactation support
- Nov. 3 — Nutrition for mom and baby; sexual healing and scar management
- Nov. 10 — Infant care and medical management; Kegel and bladder health
- Nov. 17 — Early infant development
