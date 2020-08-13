Wasco County Sheriff Facebook page, as of Wednesday night, Aug. 12, 2020: The Mosier Creek Fire has burned approximately 500 acres at this time. Local and regional fire departments have responded to assist in this effort. Crews will be working the fire overnight and patrolling for any unexpected boundary changes. Please refrain from entering this area unnecessarily so as to not hinder any fire suppression work.
All evacuation guidance remains the same and is expected to hold through the night. Incident command will hold a meeting in the morning and subsequently release an update on the situation.
Thank You to everyone in our community and beyond for supporting our residents and our fire fighters."
