Mosier — Garnier Vineyard has announced its tasting room will close for the season after the weekend of Sept. 26-27, and with its closure will be the end to the Mosier School Centennial Commemorative wine sales from their facility.
Other purchases may be made at Brenna’s Market and MoCo, both located in Mosier, while supplies last.
“Mosier Community School and its community wish to express their sincere gratitude to owner Tom Garnier and his staff for their generous support of the school during these unprecedented times,” said a press release.
