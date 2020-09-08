The local area remains under the threat of unprecedented and dangerous fire conditions with a combination of extreme heat, significant wind events, dry conditions, and firefighting resources that are stretched thin across the region and nation. Due to these conditions, the Mt. Hood National Forest is temporarily closing to public access. This includes developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, day use areas, wilderness areas, and all forest roads and trails.
This closure goes into effect at 6:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, and will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change. This is a temporary closure to protect public and firefighter safety and health. People in the process of evacuating the forest are exempt from the order.
Extreme fire weather has caused rapid growth of fires, and new ignitions have strained all resources for the forest and region. Nationally, and within Oregon, firefighting resources are operating at maximum capacity resources severely limited. While the forest has been under fire restrictions, we still see unattended and abandoned campfires across the forest, heightening the risk to firefighters, the public, and wildlife.
“At this time, with extreme fire danger, multiple wildfire growing, and new wildfires igniting and multiple evacuations, it’s simply not safe to visit,” said Forest Supervisor Richard Periman. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this time of extreme fire threat.”
It is critical that forest visitors follow this important closure for their own safety and the safety of our firefighters. Residents are encouraged to “follow” their local county sheriff’s department Facebook pages and websites for information about evacuation safety.
More information about fires on the Mt. Hood National forest at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/mthood/fire
The Willamette National Forest also has a forest closure in effect. For information visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/news/willamette/news-events
