Nancy Robideau

Nancy Elizabeth Robideau, 82, a Prineville, Ore., resident, died Sept. 18, 2020, of natural causes. She was born Oct. 20, 1937, in Old London, Texas, to John Van and Clyde (Sanders) Leabo. Her early years were spent in Arkansas, and moved to The Dalles, Ore., where she spent her teenage years and graduated from The Dalles High School.
On April 29, 1955, she married Richard Henry Robideau in Stevenson, Wash. The couple had four sons: Richard Jr., Ronald, Joseph and John. The family lived in Lowell, Dexter, Eagle Point and White City, but primarily in The Dalles. She was a homemaker most of her life.
She is survived by sons Ronald (Kathy) of Sedro Wooley, Wash., Joseph (Trish) of Powell Butte, Ore., and John (Nguyet) of Portland; daughter-in-law Shirl of Lind, Wash.; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard “Bud,” son Richard Jr., sister Carol Bane and her parents.
The family suggests that memorials be made in her memory to Emanuel Baptist Church in The Dalles.
Prineville Funeral Home is handling the cremation. Services are not yet planned.
