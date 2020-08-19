Partition requested
The Dalles — An application for administrative decision has been received by The Dalles Community Development Department requesting approval to partition an existing .27 acre lot property into two parcels of approximately 6,000 square feet each. Owners are Jeremy and Lindsay Robertson, applicant is Jeremy Robertson. The property is located in the 2700 block of E. Ninth St. and is zoned high density residential. Written comments for or against the proposal will be accepted and are due by 5 p.m., Aug. 25, 2020, in the Community Development Department, City of The Dalles, 313 Court St., The Dalles, OR 97058.
Information sought on Fir Mountain Fire
Gorge — The Oregon Department of Forestry is seeking information related to finding the individual responsible for starting the Fir Mountain Fire. Investigators were able to locate the point of origin for the fire and have determined it to be human caused. Fire danger in The Dalles Unit is extreme, and restrictions associated with public activities are in place.
The Fir Mountain Fire was reported on Aug. 1 on private lands in Hood River County along Fir Mountain Road. The fire is in full containment.
Suppression efforts have cost landowners and the citizens of Oregon more than $3 million.
Anyone with information which could be used to find the person responsible for causing the fire can call the Oregon State Police Tip Line, 1-800-452-7888.
Library limits services to curbside access only
The Dalles — For the safety of our community and staff, The Dalles Public Library is again closed to the public until further notice. Beginning Aug. 10, access was limited to Curbside Service only. Patrons will be able to pick up items they have placed on hold, without having to enter the library. Patrons can place holds online, by phone, or by email (thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com), and will be notified when the items are available. Curbside Service will be available Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contact the library at 541-296-2815 with questions.
The Dalles-Wasco Public Library, is located at 722 Court St., The Dalles.
Single-vehicle fatality reported
Wasco County — Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy. 197 near milepost 61 on Sunday, Aug. 9 at approximately 2:25 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota Camry, operated by Eugene Hernandez, 68, of Portland, was northbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, rolled numerous times, and hit a power pole. Hernandez was not wearing a safety belt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by South Wasco Fire Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon Department Of Transportation.
Silo work approved
The Dalles — An application with the Historic Landmarks Commission for work on the Silo building at Shunshine Mill was approved following a pubic hearing Aug. 5. Applicant was Discover Development/Sunshine Mill, property owner is TGE, LLC. Approved work includes installation of additional entry doors and windows, trimming exterior with wood planters and wood trim; painting the Head House, and installation of a roof top garden with overhead wind projections.
Driveway expansion approved
The Dalles — An application with the Historic Landmarks Commission for expanding an existing driveway to rear of property and replacement of front yard fencing at 532 W. Third Place was approved following a public hearing Aug. 5. The Merrill House is a Ranch Style house built in 1950 and is a compatible, non-historic, noncontributing resource in Trevitt’s National Historic District.
