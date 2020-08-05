The Dalles Riverfront Trailhead open
The scenic Riverfront Trail remains open, announced the City of The Dalles. The City of The Dalles has placed an outdoor Port-a-Potty at the museum’s trailhead. The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum is located at 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles; telephone 541-296-8600 x201.
TD Small Business Relief Funds distributed
The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the results for The Small Business Relief Fund.
The relief grant was open to all small businesses in The Dalles area. Businesses had to be “brick and mortar” businesses, with a current business license. Applicants had to demonstrate a negative financial impact due to COVID-19, and could only employ 10 or fewer employees.
A total of 53 businesses applied for the $35,000 made available by the Google Data Center in The Dalles. These grants were a collaborative effort between The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce, Mid-Columbia Economic Development District and Google.
Google originally committed $35,000 to businesses in the The Dalles ZIP Code. "To better serve the community, Google stepped up and contributed an additional $16,000 to get grants to all the business in The Dalles ZIP Code that applied," said a press release. The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce then chose to cover the remaining businesses that applied from outside The Dalles ZIP Code. Every business that applied was granted funds, said a press release. Funds were distributed by The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce last week. The Dalles Chamber reminds everyone to shop local and support businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.