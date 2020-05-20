TD library to offer 'curbside service'
The Dalles/Wasco County Library staff plan to return to work beginning May 18, offering "curbside services" as a reopening plan is developed, according to a new release.
When the library does open, initially it will not mean back to normal, as staff are working on a model to provide services to the community while maintaining proper precautions. During this time the library will be in a transitional phase, and some services normally offered might not be available. Live programs, for example, will not be offered until further notice. This includes story times, book clubs, sewing club and art and tech programs. Some groups will continue to meet virtually. More information about these virtual online programs can be found on the library's Facebook page, Instagram, and website.
SHIBA offers Medicare counseling over phone
Residents of Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam, Wheeler and Hood River counties can get their Medicare questions answered by certified Medicare counselors working with the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program. Local consumers can schedule telephone based counseling appointments by calling 541-288-8341. All telephone counseling is conducted by certified Medicare counselors.
Oregon Land Steward course starts May 28
The Oregon State University Extension Land Steward is scheduled online for May 28 to Aug. 3. The course is designed for small to medium acreage landowners to deepen knowledge and understanding of their property. This research-based, professionally developed course will cover topics from forests to farms, soils, water capture and delivery systems, riparian ecosystems, pasture management, fire preparedness and economics. By the end of the course, landowners will develop a management plan to help achieve their goals. For more information, go to beav.es/47o.
School reunion canceled
The South Wasco County All-School Reunion normally held at Tygh Valley Fairgrounds in July will not be held this year due to the coronavirus.
Wasco County offices continues telework
In line with the Governor’s Phase 1 guidance for employers, Wasco County staff will continue to telework whenever possible. All departments are open for business during their regular hours. The public is encouraged to contact staff by phone or email; contact information is available on their website: www.co.wasco.or.us.
Contact the individual department to schedule a virtual or if necessary, an in-person appointment. When visiting the courthouse, we strongly recommend wearing a face mask and ask that all visitors maintain social distance and observe CDC guidance for handwashing.
Klickitat County clarifies rec rules
The Klickitat County Emergency Operations Center in Unified Command with The Public Health Department released clarifications regarding recreational activities in the county May 14. The new clarification opens up additional low-risk sports and activities, which offer an opportunity to enjoy local activities while continuing to maintain a safe distance and keep all of our residents healthy.
Outdoor recreation and sports that are addressed in this release include: “Staffed outdoor tennis facilities (public and private), guided ATV tours, paddle sports, horseback riding guided fishing, as well as go-kart tracks, ORV/motocross facilities and participant-only motorsports and other substantially similar activities.”
The clarification breaks down each activity and gives guidelines for safe operation. Whether you are a business owner or a customer we recommend reading through the guidelines as they give great recommendations that will keep the customers and staff healthy.
"Our ultimate goal for Klickitat County residents is to stay safe and healthy," said a press release. "Enjoying local activities is the best option versus going to other areas.
"Other counties have not been as fortunate. For example, to the north in Yakima County are still dealing with a significant daily increase in positive cases. Staying local for all non-essential activities will help all of our counties and reduce the risk of additional cases in our community."
Details are available online at www.governor.wa.gov.
Burn ban declared in Wasco County
In coordination with Wasco County and the County Fire Defense Board, The Dalles Unit of the Oregon Department of Forestry is prohibiting open burning within the Central Oregon District Boundary in Wasco County beginning June 1. Low snow pack and limited spring moisture have contributed to unseasonably dry wildland fuel conditions. These conditions have prompted fire managers to implement the annual burn ban a month earlier for lands in Wasco County.
Recent precipitation will provide a short reprieve from the increasing fire hazard, but as weather returns to normal patterns fuel moisture will rapidly decrease. “We’d really like to see landowners take advantage of the recent rain and the next few days of storms to complete any debris burning before warm, dry weather returns,” said Kiel Nairns, wildland fire supervisor for The Dalles Unit. Keep up to date on current fire prevention measures by calling The Dalles Unit office at 541-296-4626.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.