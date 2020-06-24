Next Door offers ‘Advance Planning and COVID-19’
English and Spanish language videos on “Advance Planning in the time of COVID-19” are available online at www.nextdoorinc.org/advance-directive. Advance planning means making plans about health care you may need in the future.
The videos were reviewed and edited by doctors in the Mid-Columbia region. They discuss topics such as:
- What if I have to go to the hospital with COVID-19?
- Hospital treatments for the virus and their outcomes.
The videos encourage all adults to:
- Decide what care we would want if we were to be hospitalized with COVID-19.
- Make sure there is someone who would speak for us if we could not speak for ourselves.
For more information, contact The Next Door by emailing lorenas@nextdoorinc.org or calling 541-399-4561.
USDOT funds help Port of Morrow expansion
U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) of the Second District has applauded the recent Department of Transportation (DOT) for awarding $3.2 million to aid the expansion of the barge services at the Port of Morrow.
The funding is made possible as a result of the Marine Highway Designation which Walden helped secure last summer for the Columbia River. The designation is a part of America’s Marine Highway Program (AMHP) and enables the Port of Morrow to apply for federal funding for its project to extend its barge service. The additional funding will lead to reduced transportation costs and decreased road and rail traffic. It will also enable an increase in the freight shipments along Marine Highway 84, which runs along the Columbia and Snake Rivers.
“This additional funding to support the expansion of barge services at the Port of Morrow is great news for the region,” Walden said in an email statement.
Face covering guidelines for the public
The Oregon Health Authority recommends the use of a cloth, paper, or disposable face covering when riding public transit, in settings like grocery stores or pharmacies, where it is likely that physical distancing of at least six feet from other individuals outside their household unit cannot be maintained, and where vulnerable people must also go.
CCA starts on-line, in-person summer camps
Hood River’s Columbia Center for the Arts, in partnership with Arts in Education of the Gorge is offering visual arts and theatre summer camps for youth ages 4-18. Camps will be in person and online; all supplies are provided and scholarships are available.
CCA will use state health guidelines and classes will be limited to 10 students, using safe-distancing in spaces measured to ensure safety. Each participant will have a private container for their materials.
Visual Art Camps start July 6-9 with “Brave Art Journal Making” with Michelle Yamamoto (ages 8-18). Theater camps start June 29 with “Theater-Character Development & Performance” with Katrina Zavalney (ages 5-15). Skateboard art, print making and theater games are future offerings.
Register at www.columbiaarts.org/events/summercamp or come into CCA.
White Salmon seeking candidates for council vacancy
The White Salmon City Council invites residents to submit a letter of intent indicating willingness to assume a vacant council seat for Position 4, which expires Dec. 31, 2021.
Qualifications as stated in RCW 35A.12.030 require that at the time of filing a declaration of candidacy, the person be a registered voter and a resident of the city for a period of at least one year preceding their appointment.
Letters of intent shall be addressed to the Clerk Treasurer, PO Box 2139, White Salmon, WA 98672 or emailed to janb@ci.white-salmo.wa.us.
All letters of intent must include the following information to be considered.
A statement that the candidate is a registered voter and has been a resident of the City of White Salmon for at least one year
A statement that the candidate is willing to serve the remainder of the council position term and actively serve on the city
Name, physical and mailing addresses and phone number(s) (day and evening) and email address all legibly printed
Candidates signature and date of signing
Candidates may include an optional separate page listing experience they feel is applicable to the position. Please contact Jan Brending at 509-493-1133 Extension 205 or janb@ci.white-salmn.wa.us if you have any questions. Letters of intent are due by June 30 and candidates should expect to attend a council meeting on July 1 via teleconference.
‘Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation’ can reduce virus transmission
For many years, hospitals have been using ultraviolet light to cut down on the spread of drug-resistant viruses and to disinfect surgical sites. Now, there is interest in using the same technology in schools, offices, and restaurants to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 as public spaces reopen.
