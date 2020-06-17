Choir director sought
Cascade Singers is seeking a new director, even as the community choir takes a break as part of coronavirus precautions. The 2020-21 season will proceed as restrictions are lifted and gatherings for rehearsals and performances are permitted.
The position is voluntary and involves selection of music for Christmas, Saint Patrick’s Day and spring concerts. There is one two-hour rehearsal for the full choir each week, with a separate hour-long work session on an additional evening. Applicants should send their resumes to Singers’ secretary Susan Stewart at randysusanstewart@gmail.com.
The choir had its beginnings in 1976 when Lloyd Walworth and a group of friends organized the ensemble. Walworth was choral music instructor at The Dalles High School and directed the mixed-voice auditioned choir until shortly before his death in 2018. Since then, elementary school music teacher Miles Thoming-Gale served as director, but he is leaving the post as he moves away from The Dalles.
Cascade Singers embraces a wide repertoire from classical masterpieces to pop tunes. The group enjoys singing for community events in The Dalles and surrounding area in addition to the three traditional annual concerts.
TD City resumes traffic court, begins re-opening
The City of The Dalles is re-opening for some services.
Traffic court
City of The Dalles municipal traffic court has resumed, with court on Mondays, Wednesday’s and Friday beginning Monday, June 15.
City Manager Julie Krueger said traffic court will be held in the council chamber at city hall, to allow for social distancing. The front doors of city hall will be open from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. for traffic court only. Those coming to court must wear a face mask.
City staff will be disinfecting “touched surfaces” after each court session.
The city will not accept cash payments. If you need assistance paying online, call 541-296-5481 Ext 1111.
Office appointments
City hall and public works offices will continue to be open by appointment only. To make an appointment call the city manager or city clerk, 541-296-5481, ext. 1119; community development/planning at 541-296-5481, ext. 1125; water and sewer for new connection at 541-296-5481 ext. 1111; the public works office at 541-296-5401; or visit the city’s website for email addresses at thedalles.org/orginization_info.htm.
Library
The Dalles/Wasco County Public Library will open in Phase II on Monday, June 29. Customers will have limited access into the library. Library hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Monday-Thursday) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Friday-Saturday). Call 514-296-2815 for more information.
Krueger said appointments with city staff would be limited in order to accommodate social distancing and time to disinfect after each meeting. When arriving call the department to be let into the building. Facemasks are required, and no public restrooms will be available.
All meetings will continue to be via ZOOM.
