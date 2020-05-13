SMART Read-A-Thon comes May 16
Next best thing to face-to-face reading will the first statewide SMART Read-A-Thon on May 16. The public is invited to join online via Youtube.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the SMART program is in hiatus and local groups including the Hood River-Wasco committee had to postpone standard fundraising gatherings this spring, including the third annual Gorge SIP event, which has been canceled. The non-profit SMART reading program, formerly known as Start Making A Reader Today, has been serving Gorge students for more than 25 years.
The Read-A-Thon starts at 10-11 a.m. statewide and in the Portland Metro (serving Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties).
The reading on May 16 goes from 2-3 p.m. in SMART’s Northeast Area, serving Baker, Gilliam, Hood River, Morrow, Umatilla, and Wasco counties.
Five Gorge guest readers will share their favorite books and SMART will inform viewers on how to support the literacy program that serves children in grades K-3 in six elementary schools in Hood River and Wasco counties, and at three preschool sites. (SMART is suspended, along with all school-based events, due to coronavirus stay-at-home restrictions.)
Tune in to youtube.com/getsmartoregon.
The goal statewide is to raise $30,000 through the fundraiser, to serve children throughout the state when SMART resumes, according to schedule, in fall 2020. Cost per student per year for SMART is $325.
Volunteers read twice a week with selected students, and the kids get to take home books to keep — about 15 books per year.
Foundation raises $30K for student access during COVID shutdown
A matching grant of $12,500 from an anonymous donor kicked off a quick round of fundraising by the Hood River County Education Foundation. That effort has produced a total of more than $30,000 to help the Hood River County School District meet the added expenses of providing remote learning as schools have closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant is being used to purchase basic supplies for students who are now distance-learning, and to bring WiFi access into homes.
“There are close to 200 families needing internet equipment and services in Hood River County, and the district has already done a remarkable job in a very short period of time by getting 65 of those families up and running, at a cost of about $20,000,” said a foundation press release.
“Local internet service providers have also been amazing partners in this effort by providing the monthly internet service for free. However, the school district had to cover most of the equipment and installation costs, and there is still more to do.”
All donations will go directly into the homes of families who are already under a great deal of stress with job insecurity and health concerns, said the press release. The district still has work to do getting all district families connected, and it will be an expensive task.
“The fundraising was greatly boosted by the generosity of The Tofurky Company and HRVHS Boosters Club, each of which made $1,000 gifts to the matching campaign,” said the press release. “There was also strong response from both individual and family donors, and businesses.”
There is hope that state and federal resources may be available in the future to help offset some of these costs, but if donors want to support the Hood River County School District, the Education Foundation will continue to accept gifts on their behalf. Donations can be made online at www.hrcef.org or via a check made out to “HRCEF” and mailed to HRCEF, 1011 Eugene St., Hood River OR 97031. Please add “COVID-19 Fund” to the memo field of the check.
The Hood River County Education Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit with the mission to support the students, staff and schools of the Hood River County School District. This year, thanks to generous donors, HRCEF awarded more than $200,000 in college scholarships to graduates of HRVHS, $57,000 in Innovative Teaching Grants and $15,000 to support middle school sports for low-income students.
Wasco County Fair and Rodeo canceled
The Wasco County Fair Board has canceled the 2020 Wasco County Fair originally scheduled for Aug. 20-23 due to state restrictions regarding the size of mass gatherings, according to Fair Manager Kay Tenold.
“This decision was driven by the need to guarantee safe social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19. The health and safety of fair goers, exhibitors, competitors, volunteers and staff is the highest priority of the Wasco County Fair and Rodeo,” Tenold said in a press release May 8. “Community is at the heart of the fair board, and their commitment to doing our part to keep our community safe.
“We support the 4-H and FFA programs that are exploring new and creative ways to serve our amazing youth who have worked hard on their projects,” she added, and noted the fair board will begin planning for the 2021 Wasco County Fair and Rodeo.
Dufur Rec Board meets May 13
Pool status and employee wages will be on the agenda when the Dufur Recreation District Board meets Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held via online meeting and at Dufur City Hall with limited space available for attendance by those without internet service. Online link will be posted at dufurcitypark.org.
White Salmon Memorial Day event canceled
The annual Memorial Day ceremony, scheduled for May 25 at the Veterans’ Memorial at White Salmon Cemetery, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, founder and organizer Jerry Smith of Husum announced. The memorial is open to the public, using safe social distancing, at the cemetery on Snowden Road a mile north of White Salmon. Bring pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters and consult the sign at the monument as one way to pay respect for military veterans commemorated on the memorial’s Walk of Honor.
Stonehenge restoration assessment starts
Maryhill Museum recently received $7,500 from the Hugh and Jane Ferguson Foundation to support a conservation assessment of Stonehenge Memorial; an additional $4,000 came from the Klickitat County Historical Preservation Grants Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.