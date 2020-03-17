There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020, according to the North Central Public Health District. If a case is confirmed, the District will release that information to the public, according to the press release.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Monday announced new social distancing measures, aimed at slowing the transmission of novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19. All events and gatherings of 25 people or more are cancelled for at least the next four weeks, exempting workplaces, grocery stores, pharmacies and retail stores.
Restaurants, bars and other establishments that offer food or beverages for sale are restricted to carry-out and delivery only for at least the next four weeks. All other businesses are urged to implement strong social distancing measures and provide their services similarly to take-out for restaurants if possible, and if not, they should close temporarily.
She also recommended that Oregonians avoid gatherings of 10 people or more.
A large gathering is defined as any event in a space in which appropriate social distancing of at least three feet cannot be maintained. Gatherings include concerts, festivals, conferences, worship services, sporting events, etc.
Not complying with these measures is a Class C misdemeanor, but Brown urged people to follow the spirit of the law to avoid straining law enforcement resources. The measures are aimed at slowing the transmission of COVID-19 and preventing a surge of hospitalizations that would overwhelm the healthcare system.
Other community-wide measures like good hand hygiene, frequently cleaning high-touch surfaces, and staying home when ill are essential to decrease further community spread of the novel coronavirus.
The main symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
