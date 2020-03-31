Northern Wasco County PUD assured customers March 3, 2020 the agency would keep the lights during this difficult time. “We have suspended disconnects and late fees and will work with customers when we come out of this unprecedented situation,” stated a press release.
Customers are asked to be aware of changes enacted, however, due to limited staff and a less efficient processes when teleworking.
• The PUD cannot call customers to let them know payments have been received through the drop box.
• Payments cannot be taken over the phone. Phone payments must go through the automated phone payment system. You can also download our smart phone app or use the online customer portal at www.nwascopud.org.
• Leaving multiple messages through their call center does not make for a quicker response, but slows things down as duplicate messages must be cleared in search of priority calls.
Highest priority are calls for connecting service.
“We understand the additional stress that people are facing. Let’s all help each other get through this,” the release stated.
