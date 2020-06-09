At left, Nani Diessner, a volunteer with the Wy'east EXCEL program, hands a new book to a family during the May 20 food-and-literature outreach at Wy'east Middle School. In the background, FISH volunteers hand out food. One Community Health staff gathers in Odell prior to assisting dozens of families with COVID-19 checkups May 20, a service that will continues starting June 10 at The Dalles Middle School. The free checkups continue June 17 and June 24, and July 1. OCH staff were part of a combination of drive-up services last month at Wy’east Middle School: Hood River School District and FISH provided food and the Wy’east EXCEL program provided prepared meals and new books to students and their families.