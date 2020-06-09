A schools and NDI and OCH outreach 1.JPG

At left, Nani Diessner, a volunteer with the Wy'east EXCEL program, hands a new book to a family during the May 20 food-and-literature outreach at Wy'east Middle School. In the background, FISH volunteers hand out food. One Community Health staff gathers in Odell prior to assisting dozens of families with COVID-19 checkups May 20, a service that will continues starting June 10 at The Dalles Middle School. The free checkups continue June 17 and June 24, and July 1. OCH staff were part of a combination of drive-up services last month at Wy’east Middle School: Hood River School District and FISH provided food and the Wy’east EXCEL program provided prepared meals and new books to students and their families. 

 Kirby Neumann-Rea

One Community Health (OCH) provides COVID-19 checkups starting June 10 at The Dalles Middle School. The free checkups continue June 17 and June 24, and July 1.

The same service is scheduled Tuesdays and Thursdays starting June 23 at OCH in The Dalles; for details, call 541-386-6380 or go to onecommunityhealth.org/farm-workers.

Virtual visits are also available, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; call 541-386-6380. OCH staff were part of a combination of drive-up services last month at Wy’east Middle School: Hood River School District and FISH provided food and the Wy’east EXCEL program provided prepared meals and new books to students and their families. About 300 families were served on May 20.

