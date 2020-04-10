On Thursday, April 9, 2020 at approximately 8:53 p.m. officers from the City of The Dalles Police Department responded to a shooting call at 1816 West 10th Street in The Dalles, according to Patrick Ashmore, chief of police.
It was confirmed that two victims at the residence suffered gunshot wounds, and both were transported to MCMC for their injuries.
Two suspects were taken into custody and are currently lodged at NORCOR with numerous pending charges.
Preliminary investigation revealed that suspects drove by the residence in a vehicle and shot at two people and others in the area.
Members of the Major Crimes Team from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police were called and are assisting in the investigation.
There will be no further information released at this time, due to the ongoing investigation.
All future inquiries should be directed to the Wasco County District Attorney's Office at 541-506-2680.
