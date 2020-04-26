Oregon Health Authority reported April 26 that Oregon’s 88th COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man in Wasco County, who tested positive on April 19 and died on April 24 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
